First Alert Weather Day: Wednesday PM into Thursday morning

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Starting at Noon Wednesday and continuing through the morning drive Thursday flash flooding is possible and that is why it is a First Alert Weather Day.
In addition the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch from Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning for much of the FOX19 NOW viewing area. This is UNRELATED to Ohio River Flooding.
The Ohio River is forecast to crest above flood stage at 53.3′in Cincinnati and just below flood state at Markland, Mehdahl and Maysville. More information on the Ohio river is available on the FOX19 NOW Facebook page.
Rain will arrive south of the city late morning Wednesday and spread northward with some wet snow mixed in. The heaviest rain will fall during evening and overnight and end as flurries Thursday morning. Rainfall totals will be 1″ to 2″ mostly across northern Kentucky and southern Ohio.
