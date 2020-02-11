Ga. Tech looks to knock off No. 5 Louisville

SUPER SENIORS: Louisville has benefited heavily from its seniors. Jordan Nwora, Dwayne Sutton, Steven Enoch and Ryan McMahon have collectively accounted for 62 percent of the team's scoring this year and 73 percent of all Cardinals points over the team's last five games.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Nwora has connected on 44.1 percent of the 143 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 17 of 36 over his last five games. He's also converted 81.8 percent of his foul shots this season.