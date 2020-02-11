Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie made a 21-foot jumper with 5 seconds left to give the Brooklyn Nets a 106-105 victory over the Indiana Pacers. Dinwiddie finished with 21 points. The lead changed hands three times in the final 27 seconds. But Malcolm Brogdon's 3-pointer at the buzzer came up short and the Pacers lost their sixth in a row. Brooklyn has won two straight at Indianapolis for the first time since 2012-13. Domantas Sabonis led the Pacers with 23 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. It was his fourth triple-double this season.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The NCAA is stepping up its lobbying efforts as Congress considers allowing endorsement money for college athletes. Federal disclosure forms reviewed by The Associated Press show the NCAA and its allies spent at least $750,000 to lobby Congress last year. The NCAA has said it will allow athletes to “benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness," but only with restrictions. It argues that letting players sign unlimited endorsement deals could corrupt recruiting and destroy competitive balance. Advocates for greater freedoms for players say they're concerned the deep-pocketed NCAA has too much influence in Washington.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Josef Newgarden is chasing a third career IndyCar championship in 2020. He could be the first back-to-back winner in nearly a decade. He says he would trade a third title this season to win the Indianapolis 500. The 29-year-old has yet to win the series' biggest race. He has only one podium finish in eight tries. IndyCar drivers are gathered in Texas this week for preseason testing. The season begins March 15 in Florida at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.
UNDATED (AP) — Purdue is positioned to chase down an NCAA Tournament bid in a tough Big Ten Conference. The Boilermakers have 10 losses but are in the top 30 of the NCAA's NET rankings. They also play in KenPom's top-rated league with games ahead that could improve their tournament resume. Purdue has won three straight games, including a rout of No. 17 Iowa and a win at Indiana in the past week. Arizona State and Rhode Island are other teams improving their chances with Selection Sunday five weeks away. Florida and Memphis are teams who have slid in recent weeks.