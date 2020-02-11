Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The NCAA is stepping up its lobbying efforts as Congress considers allowing endorsement money for college athletes. Federal disclosure forms reviewed by The Associated Press show the NCAA and its allies spent at least $750,000 to lobby Congress last year. The NCAA has said it will allow athletes to “benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness," but only with restrictions. It argues that letting players sign unlimited endorsement deals could corrupt recruiting and destroy competitive balance. Advocates for greater freedoms for players say they're concerned the deep-pocketed NCAA has too much influence in Washington.