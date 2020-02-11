Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus Blue Jackets star defenseman Seth Jones is out indefinitely with an ankle injury. He was hurt in Saturday night's loss to Colorado. The three-time All-Star has six goals and 24 assists this season while leading the club in time. Columbus has been plagued by injuries this season but has still managed to play its way into contention in the tough Metropolitan Division. Gabriel Carlsson was recalled from the AHL to take Jones' place. The Blue Jackets also brought up center Liam Foudy on emergency recall from the Ontario Hockey League.