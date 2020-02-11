Hot Wheels Legends Tour making stops around the country

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hot Wheels announced the Hot Wheels Legends Tour is back for the third year.
According to Mattel, the hunt for the next life-size custom car worthy of becoming a Hot Wheels toy will begin in March.
They will make 18 stops at Walmart parking lots across the country looking for cars that embody the Hot Wheels high standards of performance and design, Mattel said.
“After stopping in more than 20 different cities and seeing almost 10,000 custom builds over the last two years, we’ve been blown away by our fans’ talent and serious passion for cars,” Ted Wu, Head of Hot Wheels Design, Mattel, said in a news release. “The Legends Tour brings together cars of almost every make and model that embody the Hot Wheels brand and we’re excited to take it to the next level in an even bigger and better way in 2020.”
The Legends Tour will stop at Walmart stores in the following cities: Miami (March 7), Tampa (March 21), Atlanta (April 4), Houston (April 18), Dallas (April 25), St. Louis (May 30), Northwest Arkansas (June 6), Boston (June 20), Detroit (July 11), Milwaukee (July 25), Denver (August 8), Salt Lake City (August 15), Portland (August 29), San Jose (September 12), Los Angeles (September 26), San Diego (October 10), Phoenix (October 17).
For more information, visit their website.
