Hot Wheels Legends Tour making stops around the country

“After stopping in more than 20 different cities and seeing almost 10,000 custom builds over the last two years, we’ve been blown away by our fans’ talent and serious passion for cars,” Ted Wu, Head of Hot Wheels Design, Mattel, said in a news release. “The Legends Tour brings together cars of almost every make and model that embody the Hot Wheels brand and we’re excited to take it to the next level in an even bigger and better way in 2020.”