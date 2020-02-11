Indiana State Police arrest Michigan man in possession of eleven pounds of marijuana

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - A Michigan man was arrested in Seymour, Ind. Sunday night after a traffic stop leads to drug possession charges.
According to Indiana State Police, around 8:00 p.m. on Sunday an ISP trooper stopped a 2018 Jeep Cherokee, driven by 29-year-old Jesse Brescia, for multiple traffic violations on I-65 South near Seymour.
During the traffic stop, the officer smelled the odor of marijuana inside the vehicle. A search was conducted, where troopers found numerous plastic bags with eleven pounds of marijuana and boxes with nearly 300 jars of marijuana extract and drug paraphernalia.
Brescia, from Lansing, Michigan, was charged with possession of marijuana, dealing over 10 pounds of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was booked in the Jackson County Jail and his court date is currently pending.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.