Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

POLICE OFFICER SHOT-CLEVELAND
Man accused of shooting Cleveland officer pleads guilty
CLEVELAND (AP) — A man accused of shooting and injuring a Cleveland police officer with an assault-type rifle while the officer was responding to a call about a shooting has entered a guilty plea. Authorities say defendant Jonathan Chambers shot a man in the neck while the man was sitting in a car in 2018. Police say Chambers then shot 28-year-old police officer Shane McNea in both legs when McNea and another officer arrived to investigate. The 31-year-old Chambers pleaded guilty Monday in Cuyahoga County court to two counts of attempted murder. His attorney declined to comment.
PARKS HIGHWAY FATAL
Ohio soldier dies in Alaska traffic crash; 2 others injured
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A head-on crash on the Parks Highway killed a 21-year-old Fort Wainwright soldier traveling to Anchorage for an intramural basketball tournament. An Army spokesman says Cameron Logwood of Urbana, Ohio, died in the crash Friday afternoon. Logwood was an aircraft fuel handler. Alaska State Troopers say the crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. at Mile 161 of the Parks Highway near Willow. A northbound one-ton pickup driven by 35-year-old Jeffrey Sanderson was rounding a curve when it was struck by compact sport utility vehicle driven by Logwood. Two soldiers riding with Logwood were injured. One was treated and released. the other was reported as stable at an Anchorage hospital.
COLD CASE PLAYING CARDS
Group unveils new decks of cards aimed at solving homicides
CINCINNATI (AP) — An organization in Ohio that distributes playing cards featuring homicide victims and descriptions of where their murders occurred to try to help solve the crimes has unveiled two new decks. The Cold Case Playing Cards decks feature victims from Hamilton, Butler and Montgomery counties in southwest Ohio. They were unveiled at a news conference Sunday in Cincinnati. Members of the advocacy group UCanSpeakForMe say the cards are placed in Ohio prisons, jails and other lockup facilities as crime-fighting tools. The group's CEO says she hopes they will spark conversations among inmates and encourage people to provide tips to law enforcement.
TRUMP-GUN-POLITICS
Trump campaigns as 2nd Amendment warrior
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is fully embracing the mantle of gun rights champion as he makes his pitch for reelection. In a campaign appearance Monday night in New Hampshire, Trump framed the right to bear arms as being as precious as the rights to privacy, free speech and religious freedom. It's a stark turn from earlier moments in his presidency when he toyed with pushing Congress to enact stricter gun laws after mass shootings. Trump's campaign advisers believe the president can draw a sharp contrast on gun rights with the eventual Democratic presidential nominee.
AP-US-GOVERNMENT-LOAN-LORDSTOWN
Trump budget targets loan program that could help Lordstown
DETROIT (AP) — The Trump administration wants to eliminate a loan program that could help an electric vehicle maker with its plan to reopen a General Motors factory in Ohio. President Donald Trump's proposed budget released Monday calls for ending the Advanced Technology Vehicle Manufacturing Loan Program. The administration says it thinks the private sector should take the lead on new commercial projects. Lordstown Motors Corp. is considering asking for a $200 million from the loan fund to reopen the former Lordstown GM factory east of Cleveland to build electric trucks. The company says the fund is just one option it's considering.
DEER HUNTING-OHIO
Hunters harvest more than 184,000 deer in 2019-2020 season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Officials with the state's Department of Natural Resources say hunters have harvested a total of more than 184,000 white-tailed deer in Ohio's 2019-2020 season. Officials with the department's Division of Wildlife say the season began Sept. 28 and ended Feb. 2. The total of 184,465 represented all deer taken during the archery, gun, muzzleloader and youth seasons. Officials say more than 172,000 deer were checked during the 2018-2019 season. Ohio’s record deer harvest was in 2009-2010. That's when more than 261,000 deer were checked. Division of Wildlife officials also say more than 34,000 nonresident Ohio hunting licenses were sold in the 2019-2020 season.
OVERDOSE DEATHS
Coroner: 28 overdose deaths in Franklin County in 10 days
A coroner says nearly 30 people died of drug overdoses in the past 10 days in Ohio's Franklin County. Coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz wrote in a Facebook post Sunday that there were 23 fatal overdoses from Jan. 31 to Friday and then five on Saturday. She says that “most of these folks most likely died from fentanyl.” WCMH reported that Ortiz previously cited 10 overdose deaths on Jan. 31. Ortiz encouraged people to use fentanyl testing strips and to carry the overdose antidote naloxone if they feel they need to use drugs.
OPIOID LAWSUIT
Two federal opioid lawsuits go back to Oklahoma, California
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A federal judicial panel is sending two federal opioid lawsuits back to federal courts in Oklahoma and California in an effort to streamline the cases. The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation accepted a recommendation from U.S. District Judge Dan Polster in Ohio to return the lawsuits by the Oklahoma-based Cherokee Nation and the City and County of San Francisco to the courts where they origninated. Polster is overseeing nearly 2,700 lawsuits brought by local governments, Native American tribes, hospitals and unions against various manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies over the opioid crisis that is blamed for more than 400,000 deaths since 2000.
FATAL SHOOTING-YOUNGSTOWN
Police: 3 killed, at least two injured in shooting in Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Police say a shooting near a club in Ohio left three men dead and at least two other people injured. Youngstown police say they were called to reports of multiple gunfire in the vicinity of a club on the city's north side around 4 a.m. Sunday. Police say the two injured people were taken to a hospital and are reported in stable condition. Investigators are working to determine a motive and identify the shooter or shooters. Authorities say the names of the men who died are being withheld until relatives can be notified. The Mahoning County Coroner's Office is assisting in the investigation.
FACEBOOK DATA CENTER-OHIO
Facebook's 1st Ohio data center up and running; more to come
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's first Facebook data center is now up and running. The company says its center in suburban Columbus will eventually employ more than 150 people, up from 50 now. Mike Reffle is director of data center operations for Facebook. He said the first two buildings on the 340-acre campus in New Albany east of Columbus went online Thursday. The center already plans to add two more buildings with an eventual investment of $1 billion. Former Gov. John Kasich and Ohio's JobsOhio economic development wing announced the center in 2017 in hopes of persuading other tech companies to invest in Ohio.