Loveland police chief: Officers followed standard procedure in CPD captain’s OVI arrest

LOVELAND (FOX19) - Loveland police followed standard procedure in how they handled the arrest of a Cincinnati police captain on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, the police chief says.
Chief Sean Rahe tells FOX19 NOW it’s standard procedure for officers to release people charged with minor misdemeanor, non-violent offenses such as OVI as opposed to taking them to jail.
Loveland police pulled Captain Amanda Caton over on Loveland Miamiville Road shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
They determined she was operating a vehicle while intoxicated, arrested her on an OVI charge and then released her and drove her home.
Amanda Caton’s police powers are suspended pending the outcome of the case, Cincinnati police officials have said.
She is scheduled to make her first court appearance Friday in Clermont County Municipal Court.
We have requested the cruiser camera footage of the traffic stop from Loveland Police.
Chief Rahe said he hopes it will be ready for release Tuesday afternoon.
Both Amanda Caton and her husband, Patrick Caton had guns on them at the time of the traffic stop, an incident report shows. He was a passenger in the vehicle and is a lieutenant with Cincinnati Police.
Her gun was in her purse in a holster, according to the report. His weapon was on his hip.
Police asked for her gun, thinking she would just hand them her purse.
Instead, she took the loaded gun out and handed it to an officer, the report shows. He wrote that was not what he wanted her to do.
Police were trying to secure her gun in the trunk of her car.
The chief said it was the officer’s discretion not to additionally charge Amanda Caton with possession of a firearm while intoxicated.
In this case, the chief noted, there were no allegations that there were any threats or that the gun was being used.
Her husband, however, was upset that police did not let them go, according to the incident report.
Patrick Caton became “belligerent and confrontational” with officers, tried to insult them and approached them in an aggressive manner, the report states.
Police asked him to leave and warned him if he didn’t calm down, he’d be arrested, according to the report.
He walked away.
Later, outside the couple’s residence after police drove Amanda Caton home, he walked up to officers with clenched fists saying “you drove all the way out there to start s**t in my driveway?”
Amanda Caton stepped in front of her husband to separate him from an officer, the report states
As police left and Patrick Caton was heading toward his house, Officer Jacob Salamon wrote that Patrick Caton turned around, took a few steps back toward them and said, “be sure to tell your moms that you met real cops tonight.”
We asked Chief Rahe if anyone at Cincinnati police has apologized for the incident and Patrick Caton’s behavior in particular.
The chief said they have not, but he said he been reaching out to CPD.
“I have been in constant contact with them. We are working to assist them in their administrative investigation,” he said.
The chief declined to comment when we asked him for his opinion of the Catons’ conduct, and, in particular, Patrick Caton’s treatment of Loveland officers.
Chief Rahe responded: “I think I am going to leave them up to the Cincinnati Police Department. They are running their own administrative investigation. I am sure they will handle that one.”
