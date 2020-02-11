2 men claim to see Bigfoot in southern Ohio park

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men hiking through a southern Ohio park claim to see Bigfoot or a Bigfoot-like creature.
Yes, you just read that right. Sasquatch is in Ohio.
Well, kind of.
Is this an actual Bigfoot sighting or someone in a Bigfoot costume?
Watch the video below and tell us what you think:
Two men took a drone out to Salt Fork State Park. It’s a park located in Guernsey County, Ohio, that is east of Columbus.
While shooting video at the park, the two men claim to see a tall creature covered in hair, walking on two feet and making strange noises.
The production quality of the video is pretty well done, and the men describe their journey through the park.
One of the hiker’s names is Eric. He was the first person to spot the creature.
He did not want his last name to be used.
About four minutes into the video, the men see a tall hairy creature walking around the park, wandering.
Now, it is unclear what they witnessed in the park, but scientists have since discredited the legend of Bigfoot calling it a hoax and folklore.
