More rain on the way, Ohio River expected to flood

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - After a damp and gloomy day, we should be mainly dry this evening. Expect cloudy skies and a few sprinkles with a low of 33. Tuesday will be cloudy. High 44.
Wednesday more rain moves in and it could be heavy at times. Rain will arrive in the afternoon and continue through the night. Rain will end by midday Thursday and could be as much as 1.0-1.5″.
Behind the rain is a big cool down with lows in the teens Friday and Saturday morning. The weekend however, does look dry!
The Ohio River in Cincinnati is expected to flood Saturday morning just above flood stage of 52.0′. We will continue to monitor the levels especially with more rain anticipated.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.