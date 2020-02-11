Philippines notifies US of intent to end major security pact

Philippines notifies US of intent to end major security pact
In this Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 photo provided by the Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte delivers a speech during the 11th Biennial National Convention and 22nd founding anniversary of the Chinese Filipino Business Club, Inc. in Manila, Philippines. The Philippines on Tuesday notified the United States of its intent to terminate a major security pact allowing American forces to train in the country in the most serious threat to the countries' treaty alliance under President Rodrigo Duterte. (Source: Toto Lozano/Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division via AP)
February 11, 2020 at 7:58 AM EST - Updated February 11 at 8:03 AM

(AP) – The Philippines is notifying the United States that it will end a major security pact allowing American forces to train in the country.

It’s the most serious threat to the countries’ treaty alliance under President Rodrigo Duterte.

Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. says Manila presented a notice of termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement to the U.S. Embassy, but refused to provide other details “as a diplomatic courtesy.”

Duterte has often criticized U.S. security policies despite the Philippine military’s close historic ties with its American counterpart.

The U.S. military presence in the South China Sea has been seen as a crucial counterweight to China, which claims virtually the entire sea.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.