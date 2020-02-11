Serial rapist indicted on multiple charges is ‘beyond horrible,’ prosecutor says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced the indictment of a serial rapist Tuesday afternoon.
William Blankenship, 55, was indicted on three counts of burglary, four counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of gross sexual imposition.
“He is a pig. He’s raping little girls... two of them are 10 and 14. The trauma they’ve endured is beyond imagination,” Deters said.
All three offenses occurred in the Mt. Washington/ Anderson Township area of Hamilton County in 1999 and 2001.
Deters said the first incident happened on July 25, 199. An adult female victim was attacked in her residence in a multi-family apartment building.
The second incident happened on Aug. 14, 2001. According to Deters, Blankenship took a young female victim out of a pop-up trailer where she was sleeping with friends. He carried her into an open field close to her home where he attacked her, he said.
The third incident happened on Oct. 10, 2001. Deters said Blankenship attacked a female victim in her bedroom.
Blankenship could spend the rest of his life in jail if convicted on all charges, according to Deters.
Deters said he is currently in the Campbell County Jail and is fighting extradition.
