Reports of shots fired in direction of police in Westwood, SWAT on scene

WESTWOOD (FOX19) - A Cincinnati police SWAT team is on scene in Westwood right now after reports of shots fired in the direction of officers.
Police were called to the 3000 block of Jadaro Court near the Western Hills Plaza off Glenway Avenue about midnight.
A 911 caller reported hearing shots coming from an apartment with a victim inside, according to initial emergency communication reports. When police went to investigate, there were reports of shots being fired in the direction of officers.
A Cincinnati police spokesman said District 3 officers are investigating shots fired on Jadaro Court.
“NO shots have been fired by police,” Lt. Steve Saunders wrote in a media update about 12:50 a.m.
The night chief, Captain Doug Snider, is on scene and will provide an update as soon as possible, he added.
A resident who lives nearby, Adam Taylor, tells FOX19 NOW he heard multiple gunshots and then what sounded like a loud explosion earlier this morning.
He went out to talk to police, who he said were blocking the end of his street, and they told him to please go back inside for his own safety.
“Not much to see. We heard police sirens and then shots fired by the end of the street. Glenway and Werk intersection is blocked off and surrounding areas,” he wrote in a Facebook with a video he shot about 1 a.m.
Then, about 2:30 a.m., he wrote: “Update: More gunshots STILL over an hour later and SWAT is there. I found out that shots were fired inside an apartment on the street Jadaro Ct to start everything off then police showed up. About 15 minutes ago we heard what sounded like a bomb went off. I think it’s a standoff right now.”
Shortly before 4 a.m., Taylor told us he hears police on a loudspeaker “it’s over and to come out with his hands up.” He said he also has heard more shots fired.
