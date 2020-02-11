Rutgers, Ohio State meet in conference play

LEADING THE CHARGE: Kaleb Wesson has averaged 14 points and 9.6 rebounds to lead the charge for the Buckeyes. D.J. Carton is also a big contributor, maintaining an average of nine points per game. The Scarlet Knights have been led by Ron Harper Jr., who is averaging 11.3 points and 5.8 rebounds.ROBUST RON: Harper has connected on 27.2 percent of the 81 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 72 percent of his foul shots this season.