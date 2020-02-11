Showers, chance for wintry mix on morning drive

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We’re in for another wet morning commute Tuesday and could see a light wintry mix of snow and rain.
Look for scattered showers especially south of Cincinnati through 8 a.m.
The morning low is dipping into the low 30s.
Later, temperatures will make it to about 42 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.
More rain is expected Wednesday, and this could be heavy at times. We could see as much as 1-2 inches accumulate.
Rain will arrive in the afternoon and continue through the night before ending by dawn Thursday.
Then, much colder and downright arctic air will push in.
Morning lows will plunge into the teens both Friday and Saturday.
While the weekend looks dry at this point, the Ohio River in Cincinnati is expected to flood Saturday morning at just above flood stage of 52 feet.
We will continue to monitor the levels, especially with more rain anticipated.
