Sticks for Kicks: Get stuck, help high-school students enter the workforce!

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - High-school seniors can get a head start on entering the workforce with a certification in phlebotomy and EKG reading... but they need patients first.
That’s where you can help.
Bradford Hogue is one of around 700 patients getting their blood drawn in a simulated clinic at Woodward Career Technical High School.
“I value healthcare and healthcare professionals,” Hogue told FOX19 NOW. “And I think we have a good program here.”
“I think it’s a great event and well organized and I’m completely supportive!” Carrie McCarthy said as she had her blood drawn.
The program, Sticks for Kicks, is in its fourth year. It allows high-school seniors to meet their requirement for a national healthcare certification.
“At the end of the day, this is the next generation of phlebotomy students who are going to be in the workforce, and the more people that come out and support, we will be successful,” phlebotomy instructor Candace Jones explained.
Health Tech teacher Stephanie Brown says the healthcare industry is popular right now.
“Everybody is going to need help at some point in their lives,” Brown said. “Regardless of their age, regardless of what your status is, you’re gonna need help for something in your life. So the health field is always a good field to go into.”
Students and teachers participate, but anybody can come if they’re willing to help these students learn.
Students like Syann Coleman are getting better with each stick.
“I actually like it,” Coleman said while drawing blood from her fellow students and teachers. “You gotta stay really calm so you don’t freak out. I like it so far, it’s a good experience.”
On the other side of the room, the program has EKG and blood pressure screenings for the first time.
All this experience is already paying off for these eager students.
“When they started at 10 they were nervous, and now they’re way more comfortable,” Brown said. “I’m really anticipating to see how they do tomorrow because all of their nerves are gone.”
If you are interested in helping, you can go to Woodward Career Technical High School Tuesday from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and tell them you are there for Sticks for Kicks.
