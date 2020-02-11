Survey: Bad credit score is second only to cheating in causes of relationship angst

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - As Valentine’s Day approaches, you might have your sweetum’s gift on the brain. But it might not be a box of chocolates or a bouquet of roses they want.
It could be for you to have a good credit score.
According to a survey by WalletHub, 51 percent of people would not marry someone who has bad credit. This is especially true for women, who say it’s a deal-breaker 60 percent of the time.
This doesn’t bode well for men, who are reportedly three times as likely as women to go into debt just to buy a Valentine’s Day gift.
Now both men and women are realizing that getting into a relationship with someone who has a lot of debt can mean years of frustration as they rebuild their credit scores.
It’s so important, 40 percent of men and women say wasteful spending is a bigger turnoff than bad breath—and nearly half of those surveyed would break up with their significant other over irresponsible spending.
That’s second only to cheating.
But good news: You can raise your credit score, it just takes time. Start by paying your bills on time and come up with a plan to pay down your debt.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.