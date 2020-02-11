SWAT standoff in Westwood after shots fired

WESTWOOD (FOX19) - A SWAT standoff is underway in Westwood after shots were fired overnight.
The standoff is now stretching into its sixth hour and a main thoroughfare, Glenway Avenue, remains closed between Muddy Creek Road and Parkcrest Drive.
The situation began about midnight Tuesday when Cincinnati police responded to the 3000 block of Jadaro Court near the Western Hills Plaza.
A 911 caller reported hearing shots coming from an apartment with a victim inside, according to initial emergency communication reports. When police went to investigate, there were reports of shots being fired in the direction of officers.
A Cincinnati police spokesman said District 3 officers are investigating shots fired on Jadaro Court.
Our crews have heard multiple gunshots overnight and loud booms.
“NO shots have been fired by police,” Lt. Steve Saunders wrote in a media update about 12:50 a.m.
In addition to Glenway Avenue, Werk Road is closed between Westbourne Drive and Glenmore Avenue. Jadaro Court and Locust Lane also are blocked off.
A resident who lives nearby, Adam Taylor, tells FOX19 NOW he heard multiple gunshots and then what sounded like a loud explosion earlier this morning.
He went out to talk to police, who he said were blocking the end of his street, and they told him to please go back inside for his own safety.
“Not much to see. We heard police sirens and then shots fired by the end of the street. Glenway and Werk intersection is blocked off and surrounding areas,” he wrote in a Facebook with a video he shot about 1 a.m.
Then, about 2:30 a.m., he wrote: “Update: More gunshots STILL over an hour later and SWAT is there. I found out that shots were fired inside an apartment on the street Jadaro Ct to start everything off then police showed up. About 15 minutes ago we heard what sounded like a bomb went off. I think it’s a standoff right now.”
Shortly before 4 a.m., Taylor told us he heard police on a loudspeaker calling out “it’s over and to come out with his hands up.”
He said he also heard more shots fired.
