SWAT standoff in Westwood after shots fired

Not much to see. We heard police sirens and then shots fired by the end of the street. Glenway and Werk intersection is blocked off and surrounding areas. Update: More gunshots STILL over an hour later and SWAT is there. I found out that shots were fired inside an apartment on the street Jadaro Ct to start everything off then police showed up. About 15 minutes ago we heard what sounded like a bomb or a grenade went off. I think it's a standoff right now.