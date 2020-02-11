VIDEO: Dash cam video shows pursuit after New Year’s Day triple shooting in OTR

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Police Department has released new video of a New Year’s Day chase through downtown city streets that followed a triple shooting.
Jordan Parker was charged with six counts of felonious assault in connection with the shooting, according to court documents.
Parker is accused of shooting several victims during an argument then leading officers on a vehicle pursuit before he was arrested.
The shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 1100 block of Sycamore Street.
Two men and one woman were taken to UCMC.
One of the men suffered from life-threatening injuries. The other two were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
In the video, you see Parker first behind the wheel of a white SUV before he’s seen running down the sidewalk as police continue the pursuit in their car.
Officers say witnesses pointed out the white SUV, and after a few quick turns through city streets police would find the SUV crashed not far from the shooting scene.
Parker will be back in court on Thursday, Feb. 13 where a trial date is expected to be set.
He remains in jail at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
