Western & Southern Open tickets go on sale Tuesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Tickets to all sessions of the 2020 Western & Southern Open will go on sale at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
The Aug. 15-23 event is one of only five events in the world to feature an ATP Masters 1000 and WTA Premier event in the same week at a single venue.
Tickets may be purchased online at WSOpen.com and Ticketmaster.com or by calling 513-651-0303.
The tournament also is celebrated for its practice courts, where you can get a close-up view of the world’s best men’s and women’s tennis players knocking the cover off the ball (not to mention get autographs and selfies, if that’s your bag.)
Roger Federer owns a record seven W&S Open titles, while two-time champion Serena Williams reportedly has the most women’s titles among active players.
The event features 200 matches throughout the week over 17 courts.
Early-draw tickets allow visitors to see a wide spectrum of matches, including young up-and-comers and journeymen vets alike, sometimes battling it out on the venue’s most intimate courts (perhaps as the mid-summer sun sets in the background... one is forgiven for becoming wistful about it.)
There are also 14 restaurants, six signature bar areas, more than 20 live musical performances, daily celebrity chef cooking demonstrations, an interactive family zone and more than a dozen shopping opportunities on the 22-acre facility, making it a cultural showcase as much as a sporting event.
Last year’s tournament drew 198,044 spectators, the second-highest attendance in its history. A record 15 of the tournament’s 16 sessions were sold out.
And it feels like we say this every year, but this could be your last chance to see the GOAT himself, Roger Federer, in person.
