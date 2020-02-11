A wet morning commute, Ohio River forecast to reach flood stage Saturday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - As Monday evening progressed an unexpectedly large area of rain and wet snow was developing and headed right for the FOX19 NOW viewing area - an timing out to get here for the morning commute. Road temps are warmer than freezing and air temps will be at or warmer than freezing for the morning commute so it looks wet and not icy.
Wednesday more rain moves in and it could be heavy at times. Rain will arrive in the afternoon and continue through the night. Rain will end by dawn Thursday and rain totals could be as much as 1.0″ - 2.0″
Behind the rain is a big cool down as a quick shot of arctic air arrives with lows in the teens Friday and Saturday morning. The weekend however, does look dry!
The Ohio River in Cincinnati is expected to flood Saturday morning just above flood stage of 52.0′. We will continue to monitor the levels especially with more rain anticipated.
