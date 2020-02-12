Andersons: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) _ The Andersons Inc. (ANDE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $6.6 million.
On a per-share basis, the Maumee, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 55 cents per share.
The agriculture company posted revenue of $1.89 billion in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $18.3 million, or 55 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $8.17 billion.
Andersons shares have dropped roughly 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $24.06, a decrease of 31% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ANDE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ANDE