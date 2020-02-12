Barberton salon owner says piles of dog poop are destroying her business

BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A local business owner in Barberton says she’s been dealing with a pungent situation for more than a year, and she wants it cleaned up.
The problem? Piles and piles of dog poop.
Erin Flesher owns Erin’s Studio of Hair and Nail Design in downtown Barberton. She says the people who live in the apartment building next to her business let their dogs go in the lot next to her business and on the sidewalks.
“It’s buckets and buckets,” Flesher said. “It is disgusting.”
Flesher says she’s been trying to get it cleaned up for over a year.
“I’ve called the city, the mayor,” she said. “I’ve called my ward councilman. He’s been over here trying to help. The building department, the health department they told me to make police reports. I’ve called the landlord.”
Flesher says she’s tired of her customers stepping in poop. 19 News tried to talk with the next-door neighbors, and no one answered, but later, things got heated.
“Clean up after your animals,” Flesher’s father yelled at the neighbors. “It shouldn’t have never went to this!”
“Everybody in this building has animals!” one neighbor yelled back.
“So, then clean up after yourself it’s that simple,” Flesher’s father yelled.
“It’s just dog sh*t!” another neighbor yelled while hanging her head out of the second floor apartment window. “It’s just dog poo!”
“It’s pretty disgusting when my customers are getting out of their car and there’s piles on the sidewalk and the yard,” Flesher said. “I can’t even walk my trash back to the dumpster because it’s so full. I have customers that do park in the back that start to walk up here and they can’t even make it up here so they pull back around, that’s embarrassing.”
She says in the summertime the smell is unbearable. So, she reached out to the city.
“They sent me the violations and the codes in my email, and I’m not sure what I’m supposed to do with an email of violations and codes,” Flesher said. “Am I supposed to make a citizen’s arrest?”
19 News spoke with the mayor of Barberton, William Judge. He says they are aware of the situation and the dog owners have been issued a citation, but he says it is a process that takes time.
“It’s actually been processing for over a year in the yard here, so I don’t know what kind of process takes a year,” Flesher said.
The mayor told 19 News a citation was issued, but no fine.
“Make the fine a big fine so they’re not gonna keep doing this and even the landlord, someone has to be held responsible,” Flesher said.
The mayor says if the dog owners don’t clean up the mess, they will take them to court.
