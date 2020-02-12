Boone County Sheriff’s Office looking for 81-year-old missing man

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office has issued a golden alert for a man missing from Union, Ky.
David Brown, 81, is diagnosed with dementia and does not have any medication with him.
He was last seen at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning and is believed to be driving a white 2017 Ford Escaape bearing Kentucky Registration: 050WEM.
Brown is described as a white male, 5′9″ with gray hair and blue eyes. He is possibly wearing a bright orange jacket, deputies say, as well as a NASA baseball cap with an image of a space shuttle.
He reportedly tends to frequent restaurants and gas stations.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call 911 immediately.
