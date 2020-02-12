Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Findlay Market’s Sweet & Savory Stroll

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Findlay Market is celebrating Valentine’s Day with their Sweet & Savory Stroll this weekend.
The sweet treat will take place Sunday inside Findlay Market’s heated Farm Shed.
There will be over a dozen tasting stations from vendors, with each station including a different wine pairing courtesy of Market Wines.
- The Arepa Place: Empanada with Salsa paired with Talamonti Moda Montepulciano
- Bouchard’s: Cake Balls, Cannoli, Cheesecake, Chocolate Covered Strawberries, Crispy Treats & Iced Sugar Cookies paired with Bedin Prosecco
- Cherbourg Cyprus: Lemon Bars paired with Dr. Loosen Riesling
- Dean’s Mediterranean Imports: Aleppo Honey Wings paired with Triennes Sainte-Auguste
- Gramma Debbie’s Kitchen: Spicy Lamb Meatballs with Tzatziki Sauce paired with Zum Martin Sepp Zweigelt
- Harvest Pizzeria: Meatballs with Grilled Bread paired with Frescobaldi Remole
- Kofinas Olive Oil & Vinegar: Strawberry Greek Yogurt Cake with Balsamic Glaze paired with Campo Viejo Cava Brut Rose
- Madison’s: Chocolate Hummus and Red Beet Hummus paired with Trivento Malbec
- Makers Bakers Co.: Triple Chocolate Cheesecake paired with Ferrandiere Grenache Gris
- Mama Lo Hizo: Caramel Bites paired with Isle Saint Pierre Red Wine
- Mama Made It: Red & White Sweet Popcorn paired with Monmousseau Brut Etoile
- Nay Nay’s: Parmesan & Herb Monkey Bread paired with Campo Viejo Tempranillo
- Straight Up Salsa: Caribbean Chicken Sliders topped with Mango Salsa paired with Cecchi La Mora Vermentino
- Taste of Belgium: Chocolate Dome Cakes paired with Castelvero Barbera
Tickets are $20 and include your choice of five tasting stations.
You can purchase your tickets at findlaymarket.org and pick them up in the white tent that will be located near The Shed.
The event is family-friendly and will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
