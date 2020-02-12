Coronavirus and cruises: Should you be concerned?

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Does the coronavirus have you worried about your—or your your college student’s— upcoming vacation?
Last year an estimated 30 million people took a cruise vacation. Now, with concerns over the coronavirus, several cruise lines have suspected certain cruises.
Several ships are quarantined off the coast of china as well, where the virus is believed to have begun.
Officially the World Health Organization says to “practice usual precautions.”
Because the situation is changing daily, it’s best to stay on top of the news and contact your cruise line if you have any questions.
Cruise issues appear to be taking the issue seriously by cleaning the ships well, delaying some travel schedules and asking passengers questions about their recent travels.
