1 dead after Westwood SWAT standoff, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man has died after a SWAT standoff in Westwood that began late Monday night and lasted several hours, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
CPD says officers arrived at a shooting in the 3000 block of Jadaro Court around 11:54 p.m. The shooting reportedly resulted from an altercation between two men inside an apartment, which left a 34-year-old man shot multiple times.
The victim fled the apartment and was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with critical injuries, CPD says.
Previously | Westwood SWAT standoff ends with 1 to hospital
District 3 officers reportedly encountered more gunshots from inside the apartment when they knocked on the door. They then established a perimeter, according to CPD, and notified SWAT.
SWAT personnel attempted to negotiate with the man barricaded inside the apartment. He continued to fire shots inside, CPD says.
Several hours later, SWAT personnel entered the apartment and reportedly discovered the suspect had suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was transported to UCMC, where he was pronounced dead.
The victim is currently listed in critical but stable condition, CPD says.
CPD’s Criminal Investigations Section Homicide Unit is continuing an investigation.
