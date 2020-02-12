7 displaced in Springfield Township house fire

Springfield Township fire crews investigate cause of early morning blaze at this home in the 1100 block of Gracewind Court. (Source: FOX19 NOW)
By Maytal Levi | February 12, 2020 at 7:35 AM EST - Updated February 12 at 7:35 AM

SPRINGFIELD TWP. (FOX19) - A family of seven was displaced in a Springfield Township house fire Wednesday morning, fire officials say.

Firefighters responded to reports of flames shooting through the roof of a home in the 1100 block of Gracewind Court about 4:30 a.m., according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

When crews arrived, they said they saw smoke billowing from the roof of the house.

Five out of the seven people who live at the residence were home at the time, fire officials said. All made it safely out.

The cause of the fire and a damage estimate were not immediately available.

