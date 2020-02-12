7 displaced in Springfield Township house fire

SPRINGFIELD TWP. (FOX19) - A family of seven was displaced in a Springfield Township house fire Wednesday morning, fire officials say.
Firefighters responded to reports of flames shooting through the roof of a home in the 1100 block of Gracewind Court about 4:30 a.m., according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
When crews arrived, they said they saw smoke billowing from the roof of the house.
Five out of the seven people who live at the residence were home at the time, fire officials said. All made it safely out.
The cause of the fire and a damage estimate were not immediately available.
