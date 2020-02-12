Flooding rains possible this evening and overnight

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Rain moved in as expected today and heavier rain is on the way. Wet roads and a few heavier downpours will dominate travel this evening and overnight. Temperatures will stay warm enough so the heavy precipitation will be all rain.
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch from this afternoon into Thursday morning for much of the FOX19 NOW viewing area.
In addition the Ohio River is now forecast to reach or exceed by just a little flood stage in Maysville, at Mehldahl Dam and in Cincinnati. Down river at Markland Dam the river will be high but remain below flood stage.
The Ohio River is forecast to crest above flood stage at 53.5 feet in Cincinnati exceeding flood stage early Friday and remain above flood stage into Monday.
The heaviest rain will fall during evening and overnight and end as flurries Thursday morning. Rainfall totals will be 1″ to 2″ mostly across northern Kentucky and southern Ohio.
Arctic air will return by Friday morning and stick around through Saturday morning.
By Sunday warmer weather will return.
For a welcome change, the weekend overall looks mostly dry and partly cloudy with occasional sun.
