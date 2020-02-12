Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-OHIO-STATE-FOOTBALL-PLAYERS-CHARGED-
2 Ohio State football players accused of rape, kidnapping
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus police have charged two Ohio State University football players with rape and kidnaping. The Columbus Dispatch reports that police charged defensive players Amir I. Riep and Jahsen L. Wint, both 21, late Tuesday and warrants have been issued for their arrests. In an affidavit filed by police, the woman was hanging out with Riep at an apartment he shares with Wint on Feb. 4 when they began to engage in consensual sex. The woman stopped and told Riep she didn't want to continue. Wint then entered the room and asked if he could join. Police say after the assault Wint told the woman she needed to say what happened was “consensual on a video recording while laughing at her."
BABY DEATH-CHARGES
Prosecutor: Baby found dead in shoebox; couple charged
HEATH, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio woman and her boyfriend accused in the death of a baby found in a shoebox inside a trash bag have been indicted on charges including involuntary manslaughter. Twenty-one-year-old Kalina Gillum and 25-year-old Braden Mull are accused of inducing a late-term delivery resulting in the death of Gillum's fetus. The Advocate in Newark reports a Licking County prosecutor says Gillum was between 28 and 29 weeks pregnant. The prosecutor says the couple didn't seek medical attention for the boy, who didn't survive. The indictment against Gillum and Mull was unsealed Monday. Court records don't show attorneys for them.
OPIOID LAWSUITS-OHIO
Local governments in Ohio seeking unity in opioid litigation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Dozens of Ohio local government leaders gathered privately Tuesday to discuss how to divide millions of dollars from a prospective opioid settlement. The goal is to position themselves to enter settlement talks with drugmakers as a united front with the state, which would be a first nationally. About 75 mayors, county commissioners and others attended the meeting, organized by the parties' lawyers, as did representatives of the governor and attorney general. The drug industry is facing about 3,000 lawsuits over the deadly toll of opioids, which have been linked to more than 430,000 U.S. deaths since 2000.
FATAL SHOOTING-YOUNGSTOWN
Suspect in 1 of three Ohio slayings at social club arrested
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man wanted in one of the slayings at an Ohio social club where three men were killed early Sunday has been arrested by a U.S. Marshals task force. The Marshals Service says 44-year-old Robert Shelton was arrested in Liberty Township outside Youngstown around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Shelton has been charged with aggravated murder in Youngstown Municipal Court. Authorities say he shot 34-year-old Dymond Ortello outside Brothers of Power Classics Car Club in Youngstown. Police say Ortello's 31-year-old brother, Daniel, and 37-year-old Charles Pullen killed each other minutes earlier during a shootout inside the club. Two people were wounded.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL GAME THREAT
Hearing for suspect accused of making football game threat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge has scheduled a hearing in Ohio for a man accused of threatening a shooting at Ohio State University and vowed to hurt players on the football team. An indictment unsealed last year accuses Daniel Rippy of making the “electronic communication” threat from California during the annual game between Ohio State and the University of Michigan in 2018. The game was played in Columbus that year. Judge Algenon Marbley set the hearing for Friday. A Michigan TV station reported last month that Rippy said he was innocent during a Facebook exchange with the station.
TERRORIST PLOT-CLEVELAND
Man caught in July 4 terror plot sting sentenced to prison
CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio man who thought he was working with members of the al-Qaida terrorist group to plot a July 4 attack in downtown Cleveland has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison. Demetrius Pitts, of Maple Heights, pleaded guilty in November to attempting to provide support to a terrorist group and for threats against President Donald Trump and his family. He was sentenced Tuesday in Cleveland. Authorities say Pitts met with an undercover FBI agent posing as an al-Qaida operative in 2018 to discuss plans for a vehicle bombing during Fourth of July fireworks.
AP-US-CARP-INVASION
Asian carp roundup in Kentucky opens new front in battle
GOLDEN POND, Ky. (AP) — A roundup of Asian carp on Kentucky Lake using 1,000-foot-long (305 meters) nets is opening a new front in a 15-year battle to halt their advance. The invasive fish threaten to upend aquatic ecosystems, starve out native fish and wipe out endangered mussel and snail populations along the Mississippi River and dozens of tributaries. According to data compiled by The Associated Press, state and federal agencies together have spent roughly $607 million to stop them since 2004. Until recently most of the effort was focused on keeping them out of the Great Lakes. Now Southern states are becoming more active. Projects in the works are expected to push the price tag to about $1.5 billion over the next decade.
DEAD BABY-ABANDONED CAR
Police: 2nd baby's body found in car of man charged earlier
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say the body of another baby has been found in a vehicle registered to an Ohio man charged earlier along with his wife in the death of their infant son found in another car in 2017. Toledo police said the vehicle registered to 33-year-old Jacob Cisneros was searched Monday and “another deceased baby" was found inside. A coroner said the remains of the full-term female infant were “mummified.” Cisneros and his 34-year-old wife, Jenna, were charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangering in the death of the infant boy found in an abandoned car in 2017. Court records don't list defense attorneys.
OHIO STATE-TEAM DOCTOR
Hearings resume on bill tied to Ohio State sex abuse scandal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio House committee has resumed hearings on a proposal to enable survivors to sue Ohio State University over decades-old sexual abuse by now-deceased team doctor Richard Strauss. The action Tuesday comes a week after the governor and the leader of the Ohio House said publicly they feel the university should get the matter settled. About 350 men have sued the school in federal court, but months of mediation haven’t produced a settlement. The pending legislation would let the accusers sue under state law instead. Ohio State officials insist they’re committed to a “monetary resolution” and pursuing a resolution in mediation.
DEATH PENALTY-OHIO
Latest clemency hearing comes amid death penalty uncertainty
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The latest request for mercy from a death row inmate in Ohio comes as executions have ground to a halt and the future of capital punishment in the state is being questioned. The Ohio Parole Board planned a clemency hearing Tuesday morning for Gregory Lott, convicted of setting a man on fire in a 1986 robbery. The 58-year-old Lott is scheduled for execution on May 27, 2021. Ohio has struggled for years to obtain lethal injection drugs, leading Republican House Speaker Larry Householder to question whether the state should reconsider capital punishment altogether.