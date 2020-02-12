Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (FOX19) - Fairfield police say a pedestrian was struck Monday night and died the next day from her injuries.
Officers responded to Bilbury Road near the intersection of Wessel Drive around 7:35 p.m.
A news release says Maryann Rapien, 62, was crossing Bilbury Road when she was hit by a 2003 silver Chevy Impala that was traveling north on Bilbury.
Rapien was taken to UC West Chester and passed away at UC Medical Center in Cincinnati on Tuesday, police say.
No other information has been released at this time.
Police say the crash is still under investigation.
