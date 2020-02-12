Police searching for two suspects who robbed Westwood bank

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A manhunt is underway after two people robbed a Westwood bank Wednesday morning, police said.
Police said the robbery happened around 9:30 at the U.S. Bank in the 3100 block of Harrison Avenue.
Police described the two suspects as a black male in his 30s, 6′ tall wearing a gray jacket, tan pants, fake beard and armed with a black handgun; the second is a black female in her 30s, 5′3″, wearing a curly wig and gray jacket.
According to police, they left the bank on foot and are actively looking for them.
A woman was hit in the head during the robbery. Her dad, who is on the scene, told FOX19 NOW she is okay.
If you see the individuals, you’re asked to call 911.
