Realtors with Heart donates life-saving defibrillators to popular camp

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Automated external defibrillators, also known as AEDs, can save the life of someone suffering cardiac arrest. If an AED is used within five minutes of a person collapsing, their chances of survival increase by 75 percent.
Unfortunately the devices cost several thousand dollars and are not available everywhere.
But a local organization is trying to place them in some of Cincinnati’s busiest locations. They are already placed at The Aronoff Center, Findlay Market, Fountain Square and 14 other locations.
“I want to see AEDs to become as common as fire extinguishers,” Laurie Nippert Leonard told FOX19 NOW. “They really should be everywhere.”
Laurie Nippert Leonard is the founder of Realtors with Heart, whose mission is to make Cincinnati safer through CPR education and AED placement.
Tuesday they donated two AEDs to Stepping Stones Camp Allyn in Batavia. Camp Allyn provides services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Nippert Leonard was involved in a service day through Rotary at Camp Allyn when she learned the camp needed an AED. Immediately she offered the donation.
Stepping Stones Executive Director Chris Adams says he is forever grateful to Realtors with Heart.
“We would not be able to go out and purchase two of these,” Adams said. “And with Laurie’s personal donation, and also with the organization’s donation, we’re going to be well equipped to deal with any kind of situations that happen out here.”
Stepping Stones Camp Allyn covers 47 acres and is open year round. There are nurses on staff trained in CPR and AED use, but in an emergency, anyone can be a hero.
Christ Hospital EMS Coordinator Mark Johnston says you simply follow the audible instructions and wait for paramedics to arrive.
“One person can make such a difference, and I want everybody out there. Don’t wait for Tom, Dick and Harry to help in an emergency,” Nippert Leonard said. “Be prepared yourself."
If you would like more information on Realtors with Heart, you can call them at 513-761-8800 or go to this website.
