Reds single game tickets on sale Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Single game tickets for the 2020 Cincinnati Reds regular season go on sale Thursday morning.
Excluding Opening Day, Reds fans can grab tickets to any home game beginning at 9 a.m.
The single game tickets will only be sold online at reds.com.
Key Dates & Games for 2020:
• 144th Opening Day: Thurs., March 26 vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 4:10 p.m. (Findlay Market Parade at Noon)
- Register for Opening Day ticket opportunity at reds.com/OpeningDay.
• Kids Opening Day: Sat., March 28 vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 2:10 p.m.
• Reds Hall of Fame Induction featuring Marty Brennaman: Sun., April 26
• MLB PLAY BALL Weekend: June 5-7 (MLB league-wide initiative featuring activities to encourage participation in youth baseball and softball)
• Ohio Cup Series vs. Indians: July 7 and 8 (May 19 and 20 @ Cleveland)
• MercyMe Post-Game Concert presented by Prasco: Aug. 15
• Marquee Series & Interleague Home Games: Chicago Cubs (June 4-7, June 23-25, Aug. 11 & 12); St. Louis Cardinals (March 26-29, Aug. 24-26, Sept. 17-20), World Series Champion Washington Nationals (June 26-28), Tampa Bay Rays (July 31-Aug. 2), Baltimore Orioles (Aug. 31-Sept. 2) and Boston Red Sox (Sept. 15 & 16)
• Bark in the Park Games: April 28, May 27, June 9 and Sept. 1
The 2020 season features many promotions and giveaways.
To view the full 2020 Reds promotional schedule, visit reds.com/promotions
