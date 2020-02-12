State committee considers 3 new conditions that would give more Ohio patients right to use medical marijuana

(Source: WMC Action News 5)
By Chris Anderson | February 12, 2020 at 12:19 PM EST - Updated February 12 at 4:46 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A State Medical Board committee voted Wednesday on newly-petitioned conditions that would qualify more patients for medical marijuana use in Ohio.

Of the 28 conditions submitted to the State Medical Board’s Medical Marijuana Committee, three will be considered in a final vote:

  • Anxiety
  • Autism spectrum disorder
  • Cachexia

Other conditions that were publicly submitted through a petition included:

  1. Anxiety
  2. Anxiety
  3. Anxiety, Depression
  4. Anxiety, Depression, Bipolar Disorder
  5. Anxiety, Depression, Bipolar Disorder, Arthritis
  6. Asperger’s Disorder
  7. Autism Spectrum Disorder
  8. Autism Spectrum Disorder
  9. Autism Spectrum Disorder
  10. Bengals/Browns Fans
  11. Cachexia/Wasting Syndrome
  12. Chronic Back Chronic Hip
  13. Depression
  14. Diabetes, Hypoglycemia, Hyperglycemia, Concussions
  15. Epstein-Barr
  16. Gastroesophageal reflux disease
  17. Generalized Anxiety Disorder
  18. Generalized Anxiety Disorder
  19. HIV/AIDS, Parkinson’s
  20. Insomnia
  21. Lupus
  22. Opioid Use Disorder
  23. Opioid Use Disorder
  24. Panic Attack and Anxiety
  25. PTSD, Depression, Anxiety
  26. Severe Social Anxiety
  27. Stage 4 Breast Lung Lymph Nodes Cancer
  28. Traumatic Brain Injury, Chronic Pain

(Potential qualifying conditions that would treat the same condition are combined into one review)

Subject matter experts will conduct reports and recommend to the full board whether to adopt or deny the petitioned condition.

A final vote by the full board is anticipated in summer 2020.

Petitions are filed online through the State Medical Board’s website with information that includes any relevant medical or scientific evidence and proof if the recommendation is sufficient enough to treat a specific disease or health condition.

