State committee considers 3 new conditions that would give more Ohio patients right to use medical marijuana

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A State Medical Board committee voted Wednesday on newly-petitioned conditions that would qualify more patients for medical marijuana use in Ohio.
Of the 28 conditions submitted to the State Medical Board’s Medical Marijuana Committee, three will be considered in a final vote:
- Anxiety
- Autism spectrum disorder
- Cachexia
Other conditions that were publicly submitted through a petition included:
- Anxiety
- Anxiety
- Anxiety, Depression
- Anxiety, Depression, Bipolar Disorder
- Anxiety, Depression, Bipolar Disorder, Arthritis
- Asperger’s Disorder
- Autism Spectrum Disorder
- Autism Spectrum Disorder
- Autism Spectrum Disorder
- Bengals/Browns Fans
- Cachexia/Wasting Syndrome
- Chronic Back Chronic Hip
- Depression
- Diabetes, Hypoglycemia, Hyperglycemia, Concussions
- Epstein-Barr
- Gastroesophageal reflux disease
- Generalized Anxiety Disorder
- Generalized Anxiety Disorder
- HIV/AIDS, Parkinson’s
- Insomnia
- Lupus
- Opioid Use Disorder
- Opioid Use Disorder
- Panic Attack and Anxiety
- PTSD, Depression, Anxiety
- Severe Social Anxiety
- Stage 4 Breast Lung Lymph Nodes Cancer
- Traumatic Brain Injury, Chronic Pain
(Potential qualifying conditions that would treat the same condition are combined into one review)
Subject matter experts will conduct reports and recommend to the full board whether to adopt or deny the petitioned condition.
A final vote by the full board is anticipated in summer 2020.
Petitions are filed online through the State Medical Board’s website with information that includes any relevant medical or scientific evidence and proof if the recommendation is sufficient enough to treat a specific disease or health condition.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.