Wagner’s attorneys raise ‘frustrations’ in Pike County massacre case, complain about courtroom tech

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - George Wagner, the father of the Wagner family accused in the 2016 execution-style murders in Pike county, appeared in court Tuesday one day after his son, Jake.
He told the judge through his attorneys he is frustrated with some aspects of the case.
Wagner’s attorney says he is upset he can’t always meet with his attorney in person to see some of the evidence against him. He meets with them via video conference instead.
“Our client has expressed some frustration, but we’ve assured him that’s how it’s going to be in the future,” Wagner’s attorney said.
Wagner’s attorneys also say they are frustrated by the setup in the Pike County courtroom itself, saying it would be hard for their client to get a fair trial with the limited audio-video capabilities of the antiquated courtroom.
The prosecution responded that if the trials are eventually held in Pike County, they would bring in updated video equipment to answer that concern.
Wagner was arrested in November 2016 when Pike County Sheriff’s Office deputies and BCI agents followed him to an equine hospital in Lexington. He has been at the Butler County Jail ever since.
Wagner, his wife Angela, and their sons, Edward “Jake” Wagner and George Wagner IV, are charged with aggravated murder in the 2016 slayings of the Rhoden family.
All have pleaded not guilty and are being held at separate jails.
The victims are Christopher Rhoden, 40; his older brother, Kenneth Rhoden, 44; his cousin, Gary Rhoden; his former wife, Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37, and their children: Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, Hanna Mae Rhoden, 19, Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, and Frankie’s fiancé, Hannah Gilley.
All were shot in the head April 22, 2016, most several times, according to autopsy records.
The amount of evidence is enormous, according to the judge.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.