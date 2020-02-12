West Chester police looking for man who ran from medical technicians

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (FOX19) - The West Chester Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 29-year-old who ran from medical technicians.
Police said on Feb. 6, technicians were attempting to transport William Simpson by ambulance to a medical facility.
Simpson is known to frequent libraries in the Cincinnati area, according to police.
Anyone who may know his whereabouts is asked to contact the West Chester Police Department at 513-777-2231.
