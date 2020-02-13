Dog left outside animal shelter dies

HENRY COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – A dog died after he was left outside of an animal shelter after hours.
According to the Henry Trimble Animal Shelter, an approximately 100-pound dog named Cane was left in a crate outside of the shelter. The dog broke out of the crate and ran into the road where he was hit by a truck.
A volunteer at the shelter believes since the dog was left after hours with dogs barking all around him he probably got scared and escaped.
The shelter workers said they have surveillance video.
