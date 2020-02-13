Fifth Third provides update on information theft, says 100 customers impacted

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Fifth Third says around 100 customers have experienced “known fraud” in the theft of personal information reported Monday.
The number comes as part of an update the bank issued Thursday, in which it also clarified the event was not a cybersecurity data breach, but rather an “orchestrated effort by a small group of employees to steal personal information.”
The personal information, the bank says, was accessed manually by the employees, who have since been fired, the bank says, and may have been shared with people outside the bank as part of a fraud ring.
The update reports all customers whose data potentially may have been accessed by these former employees are being contacted.
“Our primary concern, as always, is for the protection of our customers’ assets and sensitive information," Fifth Third Senior Public Relations Manager Laura Trujillo said. “We are taking immediate steps to strengthen these protective measures."
The bank reiterated any customer who has a financial loss as a result of the theft will be reimbursed and that it is offering free Identity Alert for one year to any individual whose information was personally accessed.
“Because this is an active investigation, we are limited in the information that we can share,” Trujillo said. "We are cooperating fully with authorities in the investigation of this matter and we look forward to seeing justice served.”
