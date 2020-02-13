Gov. DeWine to announce bill to restrict hand-held devices while driving

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will announce the details of a comprehensive new bill for distracted driving.
February 13, 2020 at 11:45 AM EST - Updated February 13 at 11:45 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is scheduled to announce the details of a bill that would reduce distracted driving.

DeWine’s proposal is said to “change the behavior of, and increase the consequences for, drivers who use hand-held wireless devices behind the wheel,” according to a news release.

Last month, State Rep. Mary Lightbody (D-Westerville) proposed legislation that would increase safety on roads by making it a primary offense to use handheld electronic devices while operating a motor vehicle. In many cities, including the city of Cincinnati and Hamilton County, it’s a secondary offense.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, traffic fatalities on Ohio roads have increased in five of the past six years.

DeWine scheduled his announcement for 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

