Gov. DeWine to announce bill to restrict hand-held devices while driving

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is scheduled to announce the details of a bill that would reduce distracted driving.
DeWine’s proposal is said to “change the behavior of, and increase the consequences for, drivers who use hand-held wireless devices behind the wheel,” according to a news release.
Last month, State Rep. Mary Lightbody (D-Westerville) proposed legislation that would increase safety on roads by making it a primary offense to use handheld electronic devices while operating a motor vehicle. In many cities, including the city of Cincinnati and Hamilton County, it’s a secondary offense.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, traffic fatalities on Ohio roads have increased in five of the past six years.
DeWine scheduled his announcement for 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.