Heavy rains come to an end, colder air moving in

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Heavy rain has come to an end with passing showers Thursday morning.
With colder air moving into the Tri-State the showers will be a mix of rain and snow but air temperatures will remain warmer than freezing.
Temperatures will remain in the mid 30’s Thursday with a few light snow showers. Arctic air will return by Friday morning and stick around through Saturday morning.
Temperatures Friday afternoon will only reach the mid to upper 20’s.
By Sunday, warmer weather will return. For a welcome change, the weekend overall looks mostly dry and partly cloudy with occasional sun
In addition the Ohio River is now forecast to reach or exceed by just a little flood stage in Maysville, at Mehldahl Dam and in Cincinnati. Down river at Markland Dam the river will be high but remain below flood stage.
The Ohio River is forecast to crest above flood stage at 53.5 feet in Cincinnati exceeding flood stage early Friday and remain above flood stage into Monday.
