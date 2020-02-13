Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Devon Dotson scored 15 points and No. 3 Kansas finished the game with a 9-0 run to beat No. 14 West Virginia 58-49. The Jayhawks won for the ninth straight time and remain a game behind first-place Baylor in the Big 12. Isaiah Moss had seven of his 13 points after halftime for Kansas. West Virginia fell flat after leading by as many as nine points in each half and lost at home for the first time this season. Oscar Tshiebwe led the Mountaineers with 14 points and nine rebounds, but he had just two points after halftime.