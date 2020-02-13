Indiana special needs teacher who headbutted student arrested, state police say

VERSAILLES, Ind. (FOX19) - A high school teacher in southwestern Indiana was arrested Thursday on charges of battery and neglect of a dependent, according to Indiana State Police.
Catherine L. Davis, 39, of Madison, Indiana, is a special needs teacher at Southwestern High School in Hanover, Indiana.
State police say Davis got into an altercation twice on Dec. 16, 2019, with the same 14-year-old student.
First, Davis headbutted the student in the school cafeteria, according to a news release from ISP.
Later, the release says, Davis pulled the same student onto the floor of the cafeteria after some food was spilled.
ISP submitted the results of its investigation to the Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office for review and a warrant was issued for Davis Wednesday on two counts of battery and two counts of neglect of a dependent.
She was arrested Thursday and taken to the Jefferson County Jail.
