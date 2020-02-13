Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

NEW YORK (AP) — As Democrats running for president this year display increasing fluency with faith in their courtship of religious voters, one particular biblical passage is getting name-checked often: Matthew 25 and its exhortation to treat “the least of these" with kindness. Both Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren have prominently discussed the message of Matthew 25's calls to help the needy as they discuss the role their faith plays in setting their agenda. Matthew 25 isn't a new fixture in the Democratic faith dictionary, but its power as a statement of values is giving it new currency as the party vies to undercut the power of President Donald Trump 's conservative evangelical base.