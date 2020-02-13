‘The Masked Singer’ announces national tour, coming to Cincinnati’s Taft Theatre

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - “The Masked Singer” is taking its show on the road, and one of its stops is in Cincinnati!
Tickets are now on sale for a coast-to-coast summer tour inspired by the televised celebrity masquerade that’s proven a ratings hit.
The Masked Singer National Tour kicks off May 28 in Detroit and travels to more than 45 cities, Cincinnati being one of them.
The tour will come to Cincinnati’s Taft Theatre May 29 at 8 p.m.
Get your tickets here!
“Your favorite characters from the hit Fox TV show brought to life live on stage, as well as surprise celebrity hosts and amazing new performances,” according to The Masked Singer Tour’s website. “Can you guess who’s behind the mask? A mystery celebrity will be unmasked in every city in this can’t-miss spectacular live show for audiences of all ages.”
The website continues: “There will be two celebrity hosts that appeared as Masked Singers in the hit TV show. These hosts will be announced at a later date. None of the TV show panelists or other performers are currently scheduled to be present.” Also, “a surprise local celebrity” will appear in each city.
