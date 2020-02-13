Materion: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) _ Materion Corp. (MTRN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $14.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Mayfield Heights, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 71 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 68 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.
The supplier of engineered materials to technology companies posted revenue of $280.2 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $297 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $50.7 million, or $2.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.19 billion.
Materion expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.15 to $3.30 per share.
Materion shares have dropped almost 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 24% in the last 12 months.
