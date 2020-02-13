No. 7 Duke looks to extend streak vs ND

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Notre Dame has depended on senior leadership this year while Duke has been fueled heavily by freshmen. For the Fighting Irish, seniors John Mooney, T.J. Gibbs, Prentiss Hubb and Juwan Durham have collectively accounted for 65 percent of the team's scoring, including 81 percent of all points over its last five. In the other locker room, freshmen Vernon Carey Jr., Cassius Stanley, Matthew Hurt and Wendell Moore Jr. have combined to account for 55 percent of Duke's scoring this season.