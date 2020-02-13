Ole Miss looks to knock off No. 12 Kentucky

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Mississippi has relied on senior leadership while Kentucky has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. For the Rebels, seniors Breein Tyree, Devontae Shuler and Khadim Sy have collectively accounted for 57 percent of the team's total scoring, including 70 percent of all Rebels points over their last five. On the other hand, freshmen Nick Richards, Ashton Hagans and Tyrese Maxey have collectively accounted for 54 percent of Kentucky's scoring this season.TERRIFIC TYREE: Tyree has connected on 37.4 percent of the 139 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 11 for 21 over the last three games. He's also made 78.6 percent of his foul shots this season.