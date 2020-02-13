Police investigating social media threat at School for Creative and Performing Arts

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Police are investigating a social media threat surrounding the School for Creative and Performing Arts.
The threat on social media had a date and a time calling for a school “shoot out.” It also stated to “be a pro hide and seeker” and to “have yo own weapons.”
Police said they are working with Cincinnati Public Schools to investigate.
FOX19 NOW reached out to CPS and received the following statement:
“The school district is aware of the social media post and we are cooperating with the Cincinnati Police Department in the investigation.”
No other details were immediately available.
