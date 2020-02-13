Rain floods Millvale family’s apartment ahead of Thursday’s deluge

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A heavy burst of Wednesday night flooded an apartment in Millvale, forcing a mother and her two small children to throw out most of their stuff.
It happened at the Reid Valley View Apartments on Westwood Northern Blvd.
FOX19 NOW spoke with the woman’s mother, Johnneice Grace. She tells us she stopped by the apartment to check on her daughter and grandchildren and as soon as she stepped inside she was greeted with several inches of water.
“I opened the door and there’s just water everywhere. I walk through water, water. My socks are wet through my shoes and I’m like, ‘Wow!’ I’m upset. My daughter doesn’t have to live like this,” Grace said.
By the time we arrived to the apartment, the mother was on her third round of mopping up the water. Grace says the water comes from the bedroom window and the vent on the floor.
Around 5 p.m. on Wednesday evening when the rain picked up Grace says the water starting rushing in, covering all the floors of the apartment. Grace adds this issue has been going on for almost two years now since her daughter moved into the apartment.
Since that time she says they have made about ten complaints. Still nothing has been fixed.
Grace says her daughter has a two-month-old and a two-year-old, and now she’s just concerned about their health and safety.
“I worry about the baby or him," Grace said. "Either one of them getting sick because by it being so much water, it’s constant every time it rain mold can be in this apartment.”
Grace explains her two-year-old grandson slipped on the wet floor and hit is head Wednesday night while they were cleaning up the water.
She says already this year they’ve have to throw out all of their furniture, and now after the latest flood they are going to have to toss out their bed.
Grace says the ground apartment next door is having the same problems.
FOX19 NOW reached out to management at Reid Valley View Apartments. As soon management responds we will update the story.
